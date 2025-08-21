Ethiopian Airlines Announces Additional Flights To Abuja

Ethiopian Airlines has announced plans to introduce additional flights on its Abuja route beginning October 28, 2025. Mrs. Firiehiwot Mekonnen, Area Manager for Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. She explained that three extra weekly evening flights would be added to the existing daily midday service, expanding options for passengers traveling from the Nigerian capital.

According to her, the additional flights will depart Abuja at 10 p.m. (ET 957) and arrive in Addis Ababa at 5 a.m., offering seamless connections to African and Asian destinations, including Dubai (DXB), Tel Aviv (TLV), São Paulo (GRU), and several others.

“Passengers from Abuja will have increased options. The extra flights come with added benefits such as more baggage allowance, double miles for frequent flyers, and reduced total flight times,” Mekonnen said.

She noted that passengers traveling to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Madras, and Dubai will enjoy special baggage concessions on the new evening flights.

The area manager added that the decision was part of Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to improving service delivery, lowering travel costs, and supporting Nigeria’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.

“Abuja is becoming an important destination for international conferences and tourism businesses. Recently, the Nigerian government re-opened the Abuja International Conference Centre, complementing facilities offered by hotels in the city. To support this growing trend, Africa’s largest airline is adding extra flights to Abuja,” she explained.

Ethiopian Airlines, which has operated in Nigeria since 1960, currently connects Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, and Kano to over 150 global destinations using modern aircraft, including the Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner.