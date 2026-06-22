Ericsson, Telia launch Sweden’s digital arena for 5G, 6G and AI testing

Key points

Ericsson and Telia are partnering with other stakeholders to launch Digital Arena Sweden.

The facility will serve as a national test centre for 5G, 6G and AI technologies.

The initiative is expected to attract investments of more than SEK300 million.

Industries including mining, transport, defence and medtech will have access to the platform.

The project aims to strengthen Sweden’s position in next-generation connectivity and AI innovation.

Main Story

Ericsson, in partnership with Telia and several research and innovation organisations, has announced the launch of Digital Arena Sweden, a national test centre designed to accelerate the development of 5G, 6G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

The initiative is intended to provide businesses, researchers and public institutions with early access to emerging digital technologies before they reach commercial deployment. Ericsson said the platform would create one of the world’s first integrated environments for testing the combined use of advanced connectivity and AI solutions. According to the company, the project is expected to attract investments exceeding SEK300 million and will support the development, testing and validation of technologies such as AI agents, robotics and autonomous systems.

The facility will also host a pre-commercial 6G test environment being developed in collaboration with Lund University and KTH Royal Institute of Technology. The platform is expected to support innovation across sectors including mining, transportation, defence and medical technology. Ericsson said the initiative is backed by Sweden’s innovation agency, Vinnova, through its Avancerad Digitalising Innovation Programme. Other partners include Telia, RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, AstaZero and Future by Lund.

The company added that insights generated from the project would contribute to global efforts to develop future 6G standards while helping Swedish industries gain early access to next-generation digital infrastructure. Digital Arena Sweden will also build on the existing NorthStar innovation programme, which currently provides organisations with access to advanced 5G capabilities for research and experimentation.

The Issues

Growing global competition in 5G, 6G and AI technologies.

Need for early testing and validation of emerging digital solutions.

Strengthening industrial innovation through advanced connectivity.

Expanding AI applications across critical sectors of the economy.

Supporting the development of future global 6G standards.

What’s Being Said

“By creating one of the world’s first test environments for the combination of 5G, 6G and AI, we are ensuring Swedish industry remains at the forefront,” Ericsson Chief Technology Officer, Erik Ekudden, said while announcing the launch of Digital Arena Sweden.

Ekudden said the platform would support “the development and validation of AI agents, robotics and autonomous systems” as industries prepare for future connected societies.

“Through the new test centre, we are opening up for more companies to take part in the latest 5G technology and AI,” said Anders Olsson while outlining the project’s benefits for businesses and researchers.

Olsson said the initiative would strengthen digital security, boost competitiveness and support innovation across key sectors of Sweden’s economy.

What’s Next

Partners will begin expanding testing and research activities through the new facility.

Industries will gain access to pre-commercial 6G and AI development environments.

Research findings are expected to contribute to international 6G standardisation efforts.

Additional investments and collaborations may emerge as the platform develops.

Bottom Line

Digital Arena Sweden is positioning Sweden as an early testing ground for the convergence of 5G, 6G and AI technologies, with the goal of accelerating innovation, strengthening industrial competitiveness and shaping the future of global connectivity standards.