Equities investors gain ₦835bn as NGX rally continues

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 10, 2026

Key Points

NGX market capitalisation increased by ₦834.67 billion to ₦156.94 trillion

All-Share Index gained 0.53% to close at 244,697.62 points

Banking and Insurance stocks drove gains despite negative market breadth

Main Story

Investors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) gained approximately ₦835 billion on Tuesday as the equities market extended its bullish momentum, pushing year-to-date returns above 57%.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index advanced by 0.53% to close at 244,697.62 points, while total market capitalisation increased by ₦834.67 billion to ₦156.94 trillion.

Despite the positive close, market breadth remained negative as 34 stocks declined against 31 gainers, indicating that gains in a number of large-cap stocks were sufficient to lift the broader market.

Trading activity showed mixed performance. Total trading volume surged by 70.29% to 1.27 billion shares, reflecting increased investor participation, while the value of transactions declined slightly by 0.30% to ₦58 billion.

STERLINGNG emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume with 715.66 million shares exchanged, while ARADEL recorded the highest turnover value at ₦13.25 billion.

Among the top-performing stocks were AIRTELAFRI, INTENEGINS, ABBEYBDS, INFINITY and FIRSTHOLDCO. On the losers’ chart, LEARNAFRICA, TRANSEXPR, UNILEVER, NAHCO and OKOMUOIL recorded the steepest declines.

Sector performance was largely mixed. Banking and Insurance indices gained 1.33% and 0.24% respectively, while Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods, Oil and Gas, and Commodity sectors closed in negative territory.

The Issues

The continued rally reflects sustained investor confidence in selected sectors, particularly banking stocks, which have benefited from earnings growth, recapitalisation efforts and strong market liquidity.

However, the negative breadth suggests that gains remain concentrated in a limited number of stocks rather than being broadly distributed across the market. Analysts note that profit-taking activities and sector rotation could create pockets of volatility despite the overall bullish trend.

What’s Being Said

“Investor interest remains concentrated in fundamentally strong counters, particularly within the banking sector, where earnings prospects continue to support valuations,” market analysts said.

Stockbrokers also noted that institutional investors are actively repositioning portfolios to capture opportunities created by ongoing market momentum.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor upcoming corporate earnings releases and dividend announcements.

Market participants are expected to continue rotating funds into sectors with strong growth prospects.

Analysts anticipate continued focus on banking stocks as recapitalisation programmes progress across the industry.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The NGX’s strong rally continues to attract investor interest, but market participation remains uneven. Sustaining the bullish trend will require broader sector support and continued confidence in corporate earnings and economic reforms.