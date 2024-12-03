Enugu State Partners Austrian Firm On $100 Million Water Infrastructure Project

The Enugu State Government has signed a $100 million agreement with Austrian firm WANDE Nexus to implement the Sustainable Last Mile Connectivity and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project.

The partnership, finalised at the Government House in Enugu, marks a significant step in modernising the state’s water infrastructure through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Present at the signing ceremony was the Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria, Thomas Schlesinger, who expressed strong support for the initiative.

Governor Peter Mbah hailed the deal as a milestone for Enugu, emphasising its significance in delivering clean water to all parts of the state.

“This investment will decisively address the last mile connection in our water system, the $100 million shows that the economic reforms of the Federal Government and our efforts to position Enugu as a premier investment destination are yielding results. This is not exploratory; funds will begin to flow immediately.” Mbah said.

The governor highlighted his administration’s achievements in increasing water production from two million litres to 120 million litres daily. He noted that the primary challenge now lies in expanding the water distribution network and connecting pipelines to homes, which this investment will resolve.

Ambassador Schlesinger commended Governor Mbah for fostering international collaborations and pursuing innovative solutions to improve the lives of Enugu residents.

“This investment reflects the governor’s visionary leadership and his dedication to equitable access to clean water,” Schlesinger said. “His engagements in Vienna with ministers, international organisations, and the business community have built a strong foundation for partnerships like this.”

WANDE Nexus Chairman, Dr Ugochukwu Ugbor, assured that the project would not only deliver on expectations but also create 500 direct jobs, enhance human capital in water management, and boost health and economic opportunities in Enugu State.

Ugbor attributed the partnership to the Mbah administration’s efforts in improving the ease of doing business and creating a conducive investment environment.

The agreement represents a pivotal step towards addressing water challenges in Enugu, with a commitment to delivering tangible benefits for residents and positioning the state as a model for infrastructure development.