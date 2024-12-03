FCT School Pupils Sent Home As Teachers Strike Over Wage Implementation

Primary school pupils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been sent home three days before their first-term examinations, following a strike by teachers protesting the non-implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage in the six Area Councils.

The strike, which has paralysed academic activities across public primary schools, marks yet another disruption in the ongoing academic session. Earlier this term, schools were shut from 18th September to 7th October over similar grievances, keeping pupils at home for nearly three weeks.

Pupils who reported to school on Monday to continue their examinations were turned back, leaving parents and guardians concerned about the frequent interruptions to their children’s education.

Speaking on the matter, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kubwa Chapter, Ameh Baba, said the industrial action was unavoidable due to the Area Council Chairmen’s failure to pay outstanding arrears.

“This action became necessary as the December 1st ultimatum given by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for compliance with the ₦70,000 minimum wage has expired. Unfortunately, we have no choice but to comply,” he said.

Baba acknowledged that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike had approved the new minimum wage, with November salaries reflecting the adjustment for most teachers. However, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) teachers have yet to benefit from the gesture.

He added that the councils still owe teachers ₦40,000 in peculiar allowances and a ₦35,000 wage award dating back a year. He warned that the strike would continue until all demands are met.

Parents and stakeholders have called on the government to resolve the crisis urgently to avoid further setbacks in the pupils’ academic calendar.