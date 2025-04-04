Lagos State Announces Inaugural Energy Summit To Advance Sustainable Power Solutions

The Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has unveiled plans for the first-ever Lagos Energy Summit, scheduled from April 15 to 18 at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos. Themed “Journey to Energy for All,” the summit aims to foster discussions and collaborations among stakeholders to address the state’s energy challenges and promote sustainable solutions.​

Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, emphasized the summit’s significance in achieving universal energy access for Lagos residents. “This summit is not just about discussions; it is about action,” Ogunleye stated. “We are bringing together industry stakeholders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to drive real solutions for Lagos’ energy challenges.” ​

A key focus of the summit will be the recently enacted Lagos State Electricity Law 2024, which grants the state regulatory control over electricity generation, transmission, and distribution within its jurisdiction. This legislation aims to reduce reliance on the national grid and enhance energy sufficiency in Lagos. ​

The event will convene approximately 150 energy experts, including former Minister for Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji, to deliberate on strategies for improving the state’s energy landscape. Discussions will encompass the promotion of renewable energy adoption, development of actionable plans, and showcasing of innovative energy technologies. ​

Participants will include energy professionals, government officials, private sector investors, research institutions, environmental advocacy groups, international organizations, and local communities. Financial institutions and technology providers are also expected to play significant roles in financing and deploying sustainable energy solutions. ​