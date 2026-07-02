Belgium Stage Stunning Comeback to Eliminate Senegal in World Cup Thriller

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 2, 2026

Key Points

Belgium came from two goals down to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

Youri Tielemans converted a 125th-minute penalty to complete a dramatic comeback and send Belgium into the Round of 16.

Senegal’s hopes of matching their historic 2002 World Cup run ended despite holding a commanding second-half advantage.

Main Story

Belgium produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, overturning a two-goal deficit to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time and book a place in the Round of 16.

Senegal looked in complete control for much of the contest after delivering an impressive attacking display that exposed Belgium’s defensive frailties. The African side opened the scoring midway through the first half when Habib Diarra reacted quickest to convert the rebound after Ismaïla Sarr’s header struck the post from Sadio Mané’s inviting cross.

Pape Thiaw’s men continued to dominate proceedings, with Mané and Sarr repeatedly troubling Belgium’s defence. Their superiority was rewarded again six minutes into the second half when Sarr latched onto Moussa Niakhaté’s long pass before calmly finishing beyond Thibaut Courtois to double Senegal’s advantage. The goal was Sarr’s fourth of the tournament, equalling the record for the most goals scored by an African player at a single FIFA World Cup.

Facing elimination, Belgium manager Rudi Garcia turned to his bench in search of inspiration. The substitutions transformed the contest.

Romelu Lukaku ignited Belgium’s comeback with a clinical near-post finish from Thomas Meunier’s cross before fellow substitute Dodi Lukébakio injected fresh urgency into the attack. Belgium’s relentless pressure finally paid off late in normal time when Youri Tielemans arrived to steer Leandro Trossard’s cross beyond goalkeeper Mory Diaw, completing a remarkable recovery and forcing extra time.

Both sides created opportunities during the additional 30 minutes, with Senegal coming closest through Ibrahim Mbaye, whose first-time effort drifted narrowly wide.

Just as the match appeared destined for a penalty shootout, drama unfolded deep into stoppage time. Following a Video Assistant Referee review, referee Saíd Martínez awarded Belgium a penalty after Lamine Camara was adjudged to have fouled Tielemans inside the area.

Tielemans remained composed under immense pressure, sending Diaw the wrong way from the spot in the 125th minute to seal one of the tournament’s most memorable victories and extend Belgium’s unbeaten run to 17 matches.

What’s Being Said

“The character the players showed after going two goals behind was exceptional. We never stopped believing and earned our place in the next round,” Belgium manager Rudi Garcia said after the match.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw praised his team’s performance but admitted his players would be disappointed after letting a two-goal advantage slip in a match they had largely controlled.

What’s Next

Belgium advance to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, where they will face the winner of the United States versus Bosnia and Herzegovina fixture.

Rudi Garcia’s side will look to build on their fighting spirit but will need to improve defensively against stronger opposition.

Senegal exit the tournament after an encouraging campaign, despite falling short of repeating their historic quarter-final appearance at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Bottom Line

Belgium demonstrated the resilience and experience that have defined their golden generation, recovering from the brink of elimination to keep their World Cup hopes alive. For Senegal, the defeat will be particularly painful after producing one of their finest performances of the tournament, only to see victory slip away in the closing moments of extra time.