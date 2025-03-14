Dangote Foundation Launches N16 Billion Food Aid for One Million Nigerians

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has launched its 2025 Annual National Food Intervention Project, valued at N16 billion, to support one million vulnerable Nigerians across the country.

Chairman of the foundation, Aliko Dangote, announced the initiative during the inaugural ceremony held on Thursday in Kano. Represented by his daughter, Marya Aliko-Dangote, Dangote described the project as a demonstration of compassion, solidarity, and shared responsibility in response to the country’s current economic challenges.

“The distribution of one million bags of 10kg rice to the poor and most vulnerable Nigerians across the 774 local government areas aligns with the foundation’s core values of improving the well-being of Nigerians,” he stated.

Dangote emphasised that the foundation is collaborating with state governments to ensure the aid reaches those most in need. He noted that the initiative reflects the foundation’s broader strategy of tackling hunger and improving access to essential resources such as clean water, quality healthcare, and education.

“Our focus is on enhancing the living standards of Nigerians through targeted support projects that address hunger, improve water supply, strengthen healthcare, and promote economic empowerment at the community level,” he said.

Dangote also called on other industrialists and corporate organisations to support similar initiatives, stressing the need for a strong public-private partnership to combat hunger and poverty effectively.

“I commend the government at all levels for their ongoing efforts to address the food crisis,” he added, urging stakeholders to work together to alleviate the hardships faced by vulnerable Nigerians.

The N16 billion food intervention underscores the foundation’s commitment to providing relief and promoting social welfare amidst the country’s economic challenges.