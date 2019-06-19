Emmy Awards Announces Mo Abudu as Chair of the 47th International Emmy Awards Gala

Media Mogul, Mo Abudu has been announced as the Chair of the 47th International Emmy Awards Gala.

The International Emmys whose gala is slated for November 25th, 2019 in New York made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Excited about the news, Abudu said: “As producers, we are in a unique position to share fresh, authentic, and original stories with a global audience.

Our content is not limited by language or culture. Viewers want to see stories that reflect their everyday lives—which can be found everywhere.”

She continued: “At EbonyLife, we believe in changing the global African narrative. And like many, we connect the world with our stories.

As a Nigerian television producer, I am honoured to chair the 47th International Emmy Awards and be part of an organization that celebrates extraordinary television producers from all over the globe.”

The International Emmy Awards recognises and celebrates excellence in television produced outside of the U.S.

