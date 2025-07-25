Emir Of Gusau Dies At 71

The Emir of Gusau in Zamfara State, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, has died at the age of 71 after a prolonged illness in Abuja on Friday.

Dr. Bello, the 16th Emir of Gusau, ascended the throne on March 16, 2015, following the passing of his father. Before his ascension, he had a distinguished career as a civil servant, rising to the rank of Permanent Secretary in the old Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Confirming his passing, Sulaiman Idis, spokesperson for Governor Dauda Lawal, described the Emir’s death as a personal loss to the governor and a significant loss to Zamfara State.

“I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of our father, His Royal Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau,” the governor said in a statement, extending condolences to the Gusau Emirate, the Council of Chiefs, the late Emir’s family, and the people of Zamfara.

“His Highness’s passing is a huge loss for the people of Zamfara State, the North, and Nigeria as a whole. He led with commitment, dedication, and a strong sense of faith,” the statement added.

Governor Lawal described the Emir as a supportive royal father and trusted confidant whose wisdom guided him and other leaders in the state, praying for Allah’s forgiveness and Aljannah for the late royal father.