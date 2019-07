A federal judge sentenced Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to life in prison plus 30 years, according to the US Attorneys for the Eastern District of New York.

The Court also ordered “El Chapo” to pay $12.6 Billion in forfeiture.

Restitution will be determined later.

Before today’s sentencing, attorney Mariel Colon — who has visited Guzman regularly in prison before, during and after his trial — said she is optimistic about his chances on appeal.

Source: CNN