Ekweremadu: Police Debunks Assassination Attempt Claim

The police said they have arrested a suspect in connection with the attempted burglary in the Abuja residence of deputy senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, debunking a statement at the senate alleging assassination.

According to the police spokesman Jimoh Moshood, the arrested suspect, Mohammed Yusuf, from Kaura Namoda in Zamfara state attempted the burglary, along with one Ali, who is now at large.

He said the duo had earlier broken into another home belonging to Mr. Haliru Adamu at Denis Osadebey Crescent, within the same estate, where they stole phones, jeweleries and other valuables.

The residence of the Deputy Senate President was their second target, the police said.

Moshood said Yusuf and his accomplice broke into the Apo Legislative Quarters home of Ekweremadu at about 0430hrs.

“The Police have commenced investigation into the crime and the principal suspect Mohammed Yusuf of Kaura Namoda have volunteered confessional statement after interrogation admitting to the crime and mentioned one Ali (other name unknown) now at large, who escaped from the scene to have carried out the crime along with him.

“Exhibits recovered from them include a motor jack, big screw driver, a big rod, a small kitchen knife and other house breaking implements.

“Preliminary investigation carried out so far did not reveal assassination attempt on the life of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his family but a case of burglary.

“However, investigation is ongoing to determine if there is any other motive behind the offence.

According to the police, both Ekweremadu and Adamu have made statements about the two incidents.