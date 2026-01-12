History Made As Ekiti Airport Commences Commercial Flight Operations

Ekiti State officially entered the global aviation map on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, as the first commercial flight landed at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in Ado Ekiti. The landmark event, witnessed by an ecstatic crowd of residents and dignitaries, was heralded by a spectacular water cannon salute as the United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) aircraft touched down at approximately 11:00 AM.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who led the reception, described the inauguration as a “new chapter” in the state’s quest for economic prosperity and connectivity. The maiden flight from Abuja carried high-profile guests, including Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Dr. Yakubu Adam, and three former governors of the state—Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Chief Ayo Fayose, and Dr. Kayode Fayemi—symbolizing a rare moment of political unity in the state’s history.

The airport project, which has spanned four administrations since its conception in 2010, represents a total investment of N49.7 billion by the state government. Governor Oyebanji revealed that while his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, committed N14 billion to the project, his administration invested an additional N34 billion to complete the terminal building, control tower, and specialized aviation equipment.

The project also received significant private support from Afe Babalola, founder of ABUAD, who donated navigational aids and equipment valued at $1.6 million and constructed a N357 million car park.

With the commencement of these flights, travelers can now fly directly between Ado Ekiti and major hubs like Abuja and Lagos, a move expected to drastically reduce travel risks and boost the state’s profile as an agricultural and educational powerhouse. United Nigeria Airlines has already reported that flights on these routes are fully booked through February 2026, signaling immediate commercial viability.