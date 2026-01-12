Federal Government Proposes N87.3 Billion For Aviation In 2026 Budget

The Federal Government has earmarked N87,309,964,484 for the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and four of its agencies in the 2026 Appropriation Bill. The proposed allocation marks a decline from the N105.95 billion appropriated in 2025, but remains significantly higher than the N63.3 billion budget of 2024.

A notable exclusion from the direct budget are the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which the government continues to treat as self-sustaining, revenue-generating entities.

The 2026 fiscal plan prioritizes several “ongoing” infrastructure projects, with approximately N10 billion dedicated to three major initiatives. These include N5 billion for the construction of a corporate headquarters and staff accommodation for the ministry, a N4 billion refund to the Kebbi State government for the construction of Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, and N1 billion for the expansion of the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) apron at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The budget also provides N3 billion for the continued development of the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) in Abuja, a project that has seen persistent investment across two administrations.

Other safety-critical allocations include N5 billion for airport certification and Category 3 Airfield Lighting (AFL) systems nationwide, and N1 billion for the purchase of specialized fire trucks. While the controversial “Nigeria Air” project is absent from the 2026 proposal, the government has maintained funding for cargo and Hajj facilities in Lagos, signaling a shift toward strengthening existing infrastructure and safety standards.