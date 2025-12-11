Keyamo Says High Airfares Caused By Aircraft Shortage

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has attributed the sharp rise in domestic airfares to aircraft shortages and limited maintenance facilities across the country.

Keyamo spoke with journalists after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday. His comments followed a Senate summon over the escalating ticket prices, which lawmakers said may disrupt travel ahead of the festive season. The motion was raised by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North.

The minister said the federal government cannot regulate or cap fares because the aviation sector has been operating under a deregulated system since the administration of former military ruler Ibrahim Babangida. He explained that private airlines are permitted to set their own ticket prices.

He said he could not attend the Senate session due to the FEC meeting, adding that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and airline operators represented him. According to him, several factors continue to push fares upward. These include scarcity of aircraft, high leasing costs, limited local maintenance infrastructure and foreign exchange expenses for overseas safety checks.

Keyamo said a notable improvement is the return of an international aircraft lessor to the Nigerian market for the first time in almost twenty years. He said this has allowed a local airline to secure a dry lease at one-third of previous rates. He added that cheaper leases will increase the number of aircraft available and strengthen competition, which should help reduce fares.

He expressed confidence that passengers will begin to see lower prices as more aircraft enter service.

Keyamo also addressed recent concerns raised by ECOWAS over multiple taxes and fees affecting airline operations. He said he has received the advisory from the regional body but noted that tax policy is outside his ministry’s powers. He said he has forwarded the concerns to fiscal authorities and discussions are ongoing.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s support for the aviation sector while maintaining funding for critical infrastructure. He announced that the federal government has approved several upgrades across airports. These include improved navigation and communication systems and an extension of the maintenance contract with CCECC for the new terminal at Aminu Kano International Airport.

The approved projects include the installation of advanced surface movement guidance and control systems in Lagos and Abuja, modular air traffic control towers in eight airports and VHF radio communication upgrades in nine airports. These airports include Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Abuja, Kano, Maiduguri and Sokoto.

Keyamo added that the federal government has approved biometric electronic gates at all international airports to speed up passenger clearance. He said the upgrades are in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to modernise aviation infrastructure and strengthen the safety and efficiency of air travel nationwide.