EFInA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity And New Corporate Strategy At Stakeholder Event In Lagos

Enhancing Financial Inclusion and Advancement (EFInA), Nigeria’s leading market facilitator for financial inclusion, recently hosted a landmark stakeholder event in Lagos, marking the unveiling of its refreshed brand identity, new five-year corporate strategy, and the introduction of its new Chief Executive Officer, Foyinsolami Akinjayeju.

Under the theme “Beyond Financial Inclusion: A New Chapter Unfolds for EFInA,” the event brought together key stakeholders from across the financial, government, development, and private sectors. Opening with an inspiring and contextual welcome remark by the EFInA Board Chair – Dr. Tokunbo Agnes Martins, and continuing with engaging multimedia presentations, goodwill messages, and thought-provoking remarks from global and government leaders, EFInA’s mission to drive economic empowerment and sustainable growth for all Nigerians was reinforced.

Speaking at the event, Foyinsolami Akinjayeju, EFInA’s new CEO, stated: “EFInA is evolving to ensure that financial advancement goes beyond inclusion—our work is about creating real, measurable impact in the lives of the excluded and underserved, ensuring that financial services become a foundation for resilience, opportunity, and progress for every individual.”

EFInA’s new brand identity reveal was a symbolic moment of transformation; with the refreshed visual identity and integrated brand architecture reflecting EFInA’s position as a dynamic leader, combining research, advocacy, systems-strengthening, and innovation to deliver impactful financial solutions for real people by leveraging its targeted platforms – Access to Financial Services (A2F) Surveys, Gender Centre of Excellence (GCE) and Inclusion for All (I4ALL).

The immersive event also featured a fireside chat with HH. Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II CON anchored by EFInA Board Director – Mrs. Saude Amina Atoyebi. The illuminating conversation with the Emir reinforced the need for innovative partnerships to drive inclusive economic growth.

Also present at the event were other EFInA board directors – Professor Janice Olawoye, Mr. Kola Aina, including Mr. Olu Akanmu who brought the event to a formal close with a charge for more collaboration. Jason Lamb, Deputy Director of Inclusive Financial Systems, Country Engagements at the Gates Foundation, shared insights on the critical role of financial inclusion in Nigeria’s economic development and perspectives on the catalytic role EFInA must continue to play.

Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, represented by Mr. Musa Itopa-Jimoh – Director, Payment Systems Management, highlighted financial inclusion’s vital role in national development: “Beyond data and funding, EFInA has facilitated market development and championed the conversations that have shaped financial inclusion policies. As we witness EFInA’s rebranding, we see a renewed commitment—not just to expanding access, but to ensuring that access translates into meaningful financial empowerment.”

HE. Sen. Kashim Shettima GCON, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria represented by Dr. Nurudeen Zauro, Technical Adviser to the President of Financial Inclusion and Economic Empowerment, reinforced the nation’s alignment with EFInA’s mission: “As we celebrate EFInA’s incredible work, we also recognise that it continues to evolve and adapt to Nigeria’s financial inclusion goals. This strategic realignment perfectly aligns with the current economic and financial reforms under this administration.”

EFInA’s five-year strategy emphasizes deeper partnerships, innovative solutions, and measurable outcomes, focusing on reaching underserved and excluded communities, especially women and rural populations. As EFInA looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower Nigerians by enabling access to transformative financial tools and solutions.

“Our refreshed brand identity and strategy are a call to action—to governments, private sector leaders, development partners, and communities—to work with EFInA in unlocking the future for all Nigerians. Together, we can build a resilient, inclusive, and thriving economy,” said Foyinsolami Akinjayeju.

EFInA invites stakeholders to collaborate in driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment across Nigeria. To learn more about EFInA’s new strategy and initiatives, visit https://efina.org.ng/

About EFInA

Established in 2007, EFInA (Enhancing Financial Inclusion & Advancement) leads Nigeria’s financial sector development through its commitment to national financial inclusion. The organisation drives systemic change through research, advocacy, innovation, and systems strengthening towards expanding access to financial services that enhance the economic well-being of all Nigerians, with particular focus on underserved and unbanked populations.