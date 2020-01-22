EFCC Berates UK Authorities over Refusal to Extradite Allison-Madueke

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has decried the alleged refusal of the United Kingdom to extradite former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, to face trial for alleged money laundering in Nigeria.

Magu, while receiving the “Institution of the Decade” award on behalf of the EFCC at the awards ceremony organised by THISDAY Newspapers to mark its 25th anniversary in Lagos on Monday night, said the commission had sufficient evidence to prosecute Allison-Madueke for the alleged financial malfeasance she committed while in office.

The looted funds, traced to Allison-Madueke and others, he noted, could be used to keep the nation’s economy rolling if recovered.

“We don’t want to keep chasing everybody as a suspect. We want everybody who has stolen from the commonwealth to bring it back to Nigeria, so as to use the monies to provide the needed infrastructure,” he stated.

According to him, the commission will build more detention facilities and open additional zonal offices so as to bring the anti-corruption fight, nearer home to the people.

While noting that the commission attached great value to the award due to the independence of the judging process that led to the emergence of the EFCC as Editor’s Choice, he added that the award was “a testimony to the fact that the fight against corruption, spearheaded by the EFCC, is very much on course and must be supported by all Nigerians from all walks of life.”

He also described the award as a befitting recognition and appreciation of his contributions and those of his predecessors to the anti-corruption war, adding that “all officers and men of the EFCC have also contributed immensely to this recognition and honour.”

While dedicating the award to President Muhammadu Buhari “for showing political will to fight corruption,” Magu appealed to all Nigerians to join hands with the EFCC in the fight against corruption and to make Nigeria great.

Source: THISDAY