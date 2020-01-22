9mobile Reduces Roaming Rates for US, UAE, 44 Countries

9mobile has announced roaming packages that offer lowest voice calls, SMS and data rates for its customers travelling to the United States, United Arab Emirates, and 44 other European and African countries.

A statement from the telco explained that with the ‘Super 50 Offer’, customers on 9mobile network could make or receive calls for as low as N50 per minute, send or receive SMS at N50 per page, as well as use data at N50/MB on a pay-as-you-go basis.

With these latest offers, 9mobile is enabling its customers travelling to any of these 46 destinations to stay connected with their loved ones back home without any inconvenience.

According to Acting Director, Marketing, 9mobile, ‘Layi Onafowokan, the US ‘Super 50 Offer’ is currently the lowest package offered by any Nigerian network operator to customers traveling to the USA.

“Calls within the US and calls to Nigeria are charged at N50 per minute; incoming calls at N50 per minute; SMS at N50 per page; while PAYG data is now N50/MB,” he said. This offer is in partnership with renowned US Telecom Company, AT&T, and Etisalat UAE among others.

“On the UAE ‘Super 50 Offer’ roaming package in partnership with Etisalat UAE, customers enjoy discounted rates for voice calls at N50 within UAE and calls back to Nigeria, SMS at N25 per SMS, and data at N25 per MB. Customers also benefit from free 100 minutes/month to receive calls on recharge the threshold of N5000 in a month.”

The ‘Euro Afrique Offer’, according to Onafowokan, is available in 44 top European and African countries, and the package offers customers the opportunity to make calls at N100/minute within the top destinations and calls back to Nigeria.

“The ‘Euro Afrique Offer’ is currently available in partnership with carriers like Vodafone, Orange, Vodacom, and Airtel in Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Sweden and The Netherlands. Nigerians travelling to African countries including Egypt, Congo DR, Botswana, Morocco, Mozambique, Ivory Coast and South Africa, will also enjoy the offer,” the statement added.

Commenting further on the three roaming offers, Onafowokan said they aligned with 9mobile’s unwavering commitment to boost superior customer experience by enabling them to stay connected with family, friends, and business partners while in the US, UAE, Europe, and Africa on very affordable rates.

He said, “We know that customers can be genuinely concerned about voice and data tariffs outside the country and as a result, many Nigerians refrain from roaming their lines while abroad. However, these packages always deliver superior roaming experience without having to worry about exorbitant bills or spend.

Source: THISDAY