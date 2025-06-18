EFCC Arraigns Ponzi Scheme Director Over Alleged N13.8bn Investment Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Precious Williams, Director of Glossolalia Nigeria Limited and Pelegend Nigeria Limited, for allegedly defrauding over 3,000 investors of N13.8 billion in a high-profile investment scam.

Williams was brought before Justice S.I. Mark of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on a 14-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence, and money laundering.

The EFCC’s charges stem from a string of petitions submitted by victims who alleged that Williams, in collaboration with Maxwell Chizi Odum—founder of the now-defunct MBA Trading and Capital Investment Limited, who remains at large—collected funds from investors under false pretences of guaranteed monthly returns ranging from 10 to 15 per cent.

According to the EFCC, between August 2019 and February 2020, over N10 billion was funneled through Glossolalia Nigeria Limited’s Sterling Bank account. Additionally, between December 2019 and November 2020, more than N1 billion was allegedly received by Williams and her second company, Pelegend Nigeria Limited, via a Polaris Bank account. The Commission maintains that Williams knowingly received proceeds of fraud linked to the investment scheme orchestrated by Odum and his firm.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Aliyu, has raised concerns over the erosion of ethical standards within the legal profession, particularly in relation to anti-corruption litigation.

Speaking during a goodwill message at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Lagos Branch 2025 Annual Law Conference, held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, Aliyu criticised certain lawyers for deploying delay tactics and filing frivolous suits aimed at undermining the country’s anti-graft institutions.

The conference, themed “Reimagining the Practice of Law: Ethics, Innovation and the Future of Legal Services”, served as a platform for legal practitioners to reflect on the profession’s role in upholding justice and combating corruption.

Aliyu specifically lamented attempts by some lawyers to repeatedly challenge the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the ICPC’s investigative powers, warning that such actions not only slow down justice but also tarnish the image of the legal profession.

He urged the legal community to uphold ethical conduct and actively contribute to the fight against corruption, which he described as pivotal to Nigeria’s national development and institutional credibility.