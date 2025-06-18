IPMAN Confirms Suspension Of Tanker Drivers’ Strike Over E-Call-Up Charges

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has confirmed the suspension of a proposed strike action by petroleum tanker drivers over the contentious N12,500 electronic call-up charges introduced along the Lekki–Epe corridor in Lagos.

The strike, which had raised nationwide concerns over possible fuel supply disruptions, was put on hold following the Lagos State Government’s decision to initiate dialogue with all concerned stakeholders.

Speaking to The Guardian, IPMAN’s National President, Alhaji Shettima Maigandi, said the state government convened a roundtable discussion scheduled for Thursday, June 19, 2025, in a bid to resolve grievances surrounding the e-call-up system introduced to regulate truck movements around the ports.

“The suspension of the service withdrawal was prompted by the Lagos State Government’s commitment to open discussions on the issue,” Maigandi stated. “Tanker owners have agreed to stand down their planned industrial action in the interest of national stability and in anticipation of a meaningful resolution.”

According to Maigandi, the proposed meeting will include representatives from IPMAN, the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and other critical players in the petroleum logistics chain.

The Guardian gathered that the strike action was suspended after the Lagos government formally committed to engaging stakeholders over the controversial e-call-up levy, which many operators argue has increased the cost of operations and disrupted the free flow of petroleum products.

In a memo issued to all zonal and depot unit chairmen, IPMAN’s National Secretary, James Tor, reiterated the association’s position, stating that the state government’s willingness to consult with IPMAN’s National Executive Council and NARTO was key to the decision to suspend the protest.

“The Lagos State Government has agreed to engage IPMAN NEC and NARTO for an amicable settlement of the proposed N12,500 levy, based on this development, you are hereby directed to suspend the strike and resume normal operations, while we continue to engage constructively to reach a favourable outcome.” Tor noted in the circular.

He further urged members to remain united and vigilant as discussions progress, assuring them that the leadership remains committed to defending the interests of its members and ensuring a just resolution.