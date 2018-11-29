Ecobank Upgrades Banking Application, Reassures Customers of Improved Services

Ecobank Nigeria has reassured its customers of continuous improved services on all its banking channels following the upgrade of its core banking application it concluded recently.

In a statement by the bank on Thursday, it said the upgrade was part of the bank’s commitment to ensure customers receive the best service possible.

“Our upgraded system has superior functionalities which will help us deliver our brand promise as the Bank of choice for convenient, reliable and affordable services to our customers.

“The new platform also promises improved performance of our digital channels as well as top range security as you carry out your transactions”, the Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, said.

He also apologized to customers over disruptions that they experienced during the period of the upgrade.

“During the period our ATMs, Cards, and Mobile App were available for use; however, we experienced some post-migration issues which affected transfers in and out of the bank and have now been mostly resolved.

“I apologise for any service hitches experienced during the upgrade and appreciate our customers’ commitment and partnership with Ecobank. We value their relationship greatly and are committed to ensuring they receive the best service possible,” Akinwuntan added.

He appealed to the bank’s customers to contact their dedicated Relationship Managers or call the Bank’s Contact Centre, should they have any feedback, enquiries or insight they wish to share about their experience with the system upgrade.