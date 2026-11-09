Key Points

ANPMP says private healthcare facilities have strengthened Ebola surveillance, infection prevention and staff training nationwide.

The association’s president, Dr Ernest Chukwuma, says private practitioners play a critical role in early detection and containment.

Nigeria identified 62 contacts for follow-up, with 56 still under observation as of November 4.

The association has urged healthcare workers to report and refer suspected cases immediately rather than manage them independently.

Increased travel and social activities during the Christmas season have prompted calls for continued vigilance.

Main Story

The Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) says it has intensified surveillance, infection prevention measures and staff training across private health facilities nationwide as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s Ebola response.

The association’s National President, Dr Ernest Chukwuma, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

The measures follow the detection of an index case of Bundibugyo virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on October 20. The patient was medically evacuated to Switzerland on October 26, while Nigerian health authorities intensified contact tracing, case investigations and infection prevention activities.

Chukwuma said private medical practitioners, who provide more than 70 per cent of healthcare services in Nigeria, had been directed to maintain a high level of suspicion and promptly identify possible cases.

He explained that private hospitals often serve as the first point of contact for people seeking medical attention, making their involvement essential to detecting and containing infectious diseases.

“Private practitioners, as first points of contact for many Nigerians seeking medical attention, have a critical role to play in early detection, reporting and containment.

“This is particularly important, especially as we approach the Christmas season with many visitors expected in the country,” he said.

Although he expressed relief that Nigeria had no active Ebola cases, Chukwuma warned that the country could not afford to relax its surveillance efforts, particularly with increased travel and social activities expected during the festive period.

He said ANPMP state chapters had been instructed to organise refresher training for doctors, nurses and other health workers on identifying suspected cases, triage, infection prevention and control, and appropriate referral procedures.

The Issues

Chukwuma outlined six priority measures for private healthcare facilities: heightened surveillance and early detection, immediate isolation and notification of suspected cases, strict infection prevention protocols, regular staff training, public education and collaboration with health authorities.

He also urged facilities to maintain proper hand hygiene, ensure adequate supplies and correct use of personal protective equipment (PPE), practise safe waste disposal and carry out regular environmental decontamination.

The association cautioned practitioners against attempting to manage suspected Ebola cases independently, stressing that such patients must be reported and referred immediately through established public health channels.

Chukwuma said ANPMP was also educating patients and communities about how the disease spreads.

He explained that Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with the blood and body fluids of infected people, rather than through the air.

What’s Being Said

The ANPMP president reaffirmed the association’s commitment to working with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the Federal Ministry of Health and state health authorities to strengthen the national response.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), five countries had reported Ebola since the outbreak was declared on May 15: the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), France, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda.

The organisation said the outbreaks in France and Uganda had been controlled since August, while Kenya and Nigeria continued their response activities.

WHO also reported that no new cases had been recorded in Kenya or Nigeria since its previous update on October 23.

What’s Next

As of November 3, WHO said Nigeria had identified 62 contacts for follow-up.

The NCDC’s situation report published on November 4 showed that six contacts had completed the 21-day monitoring period, while 56 remained under observation. The agency reported no newly identified contacts or symptomatic contacts in the preceding 24 hours.

Bundibugyo virus disease is a severe illness caused by the Bundibugyo virus, one of the viruses responsible for Ebola disease. It is a zoonotic infection, with fruit bats suspected to be its natural reservoir.

The virus can spread through direct contact with infected animals or the blood and bodily fluids of infected people. Contaminated surfaces and materials can also transmit the infection.

The incubation period ranges from two to 21 days. Early symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, which may progress to vomiting, diarrhoea and organ dysfunction.

WHO says early symptoms can resemble illnesses such as malaria, making laboratory testing important for confirmation. No vaccine or specific treatment is currently approved for Bundibugyo virus disease.

Controlling the disease depends on early identification and isolation, medical care, contact tracing, safe burial practices and community engagement.

Bottom Line

Private healthcare facilities are an important part of Nigeria’s Ebola preparedness because many patients seek treatment from them before reaching public health institutions.

ANPMP’s renewed surveillance and training efforts could strengthen early detection, but effective containment will depend on prompt reporting, strict infection control and continued cooperation between private practitioners and public health authorities.