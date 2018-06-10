eBay Likely to Scoop 5% Stake in Dutch fintech Firm Adyen

eBay Likely to Scoop 5% Stake in Dutch fintech Firm Adyen

June 10, 2018
Retail giant, eBay Inc could end up with a stake of up to 5 percent in Adyen as part of a deal the two companies agreed in January that will see the Dutch fintech company become eBay’s primary payment processor, a Dutch newspaper reported.

“Warrants will be given to eBay in four tranches, on the condition that the auction site routes a substantial portion of its payments via Adyen,” the Het Financieele Dagblad newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A spokesman for Adyen declined to comment on the report. eBay could not immediately be reached for comment.

Adyen this month plans to sell a 15 percent stake in an initial public offering in Amsterdam expected to value the company at $7 billion to $11 billion.

Shares in eBay rose by 15 percent on Feb. 1 after it announced the Adyen deal, which it said would add $500 million to operating profit when it goes into effect in mid-2020. Shares in eBay’s former in-house service PayPal, which eBay spun off three years ago, fell 8 percent.

Adyen is due to publish its prospectus on Tuesday, with listing to follow at mid-month.

 

 

