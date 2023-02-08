Earthquake: Turkey Declares State Of Emergency, 7days Mourning

Turkish President Recep Erdoan declared a state of emergency in the country for three months to allow for rapid search-and-rescue operations.

Depremin yaşandığı 10 ilimizi genel hayata etkili afet bölgesi olarak ilan ediyoruz.



Arama-kurtarma faaliyetlerinin ve sonrasındaki çalışmaların süratle yürütülebilmesini temin için, Anayasa’nın 119’uncu maddesi uyarınca 10 ilimizde 3 ay Olağanüstü Hal ilan etme kararı aldık. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 7, 2023

Erdogan said in a statement on Tuesday that the state of emergency would apply to the ten provinces affected by the Monday earthquakes.

Over 6,300 people have died as a result of the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria.

According to the Turkish president, 3,549 people have died and 22,168 have been injured.

He also stated that seven days of mourning had been declared.

“We declare the 10 provinces hit by earthquakes to be an area of disaster affecting the public life. By the power vested in us by article 119 of the constitution, we have decided to declare state of emergency in order for search and rescue operations and the following efforts to be carried out rapidly,” the statement reads.

“We will quickly complete the presidency and national assembly processes regarding this decision, which is to cover the 10 provinces and remain in effect for a period of three months.”

Erdogan stated that the country’s weather conditions had made rescue efforts difficult, but that donations from other countries had contributed to the extrication’s success.

So far, 70 countries have offered assistance, including Nigeria, as well as 14 international organizations.

“Our teams worked selflessly to reach the disaster areas and join the operations despite the difficulties due to weather conditions. What is more, the danger the large number of aftershocks cause in damaged structures negatively affect the works. We rapidly continue the search and rescue operations with the support of our citizens and volunteers regardless of the difficulty of the conditions,” the Turkish president added.

“Currently, our 53,317 search and rescue personnel are working right on the rubbles and this number keeps increasing by hour with the addition of teams both from Türkiye and abroad.

“And even a way larger number of civil servants, NGO staff and volunteers participate in the relief efforts. We also implement, step by step, the measures to meet the needs of the rescued victims including accommodation, food, clothing and heating. Thus far, 54,000 tents, 102,000 beds and other relief materials have been sent to the disaster victims in the region.

“Thus far, 70 countries and 14 international organisations have offered aid. I have spoken with 18 heads of state and government who have called us on the phone. I would like to thank all our friends, all the heads of state and government who have called us or sent messages to offer support and aid and have made statements during these difficult times of our country.

“The international community’s support is valuable to us in terms of psychological affect rather than the content of the aid to come.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the death toll could rise to 20,000 as more victims are discovered.