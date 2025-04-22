Driving Digital Healthcare Systems: Interswitch Champions Innovation At 2025 HFN Conference

The 2025 Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Conference was more than just another industry gathering. It was a melting point for bold ideas, real conversations, and practical solutions aimed at reshaping healthcare in Nigeria. With the theme ‘Expanding Access to Quality Healthcare: Transforming Nigeria through Innovation, Partnerships, and Sustainability’, the event brought together key players across the healthcare sector, including policymakers, industry leaders, and technology experts to tackle the challenge of how to improve healthcare outcomes for everyone.

A major highlight of the conference was Interswitch’s role in driving digital transformation within the healthcare sector. As a formidable technology company that has spent decades simplifying payments and financial transactions across Africa, Interswitch has advanced into the healthcare sector, empowering the stakeholders including hospitals, insurers, and healthcare service providers to streamline operations, enhance patient management, and achieve financial sustainability.

At the event, Interswitch showcased its suite of healthcare-focused innovations designed to tackle some of the industry’s most pressing challenges. These include seamless digital payment platforms, smart health records, e-Pharmacy solutions, and other technologies aimed at reducing inefficiencies and improving the overall patient experience. Interswitch is committed to making healthcare operations more efficient, payments hassle-free, and critical health records easily accessible when needed.

A perfect example of this commitment is the recent partnership with the Lagos State Government, for the development of the Lagos Smart Health Information Platform (Lagos SHIP). The initiative is already digitizing healthcare services across the state, making it easier for hospitals to manage operations and for patients to access care without unnecessary delays. It is a clear demonstration of how technology can bridge critical gaps and transform healthcare for both providers and patients.

Beyond offering innovative solutions, Interswitch remains actively engaged in industry discussions, collaborating with key stakeholders to drive meaningful change. Platforms like the HFN Conference provide an opportunity to exchange ideas, form strategic partnerships, and collectively work towards a more sustainable healthcare system.

As healthcare continues to evolve, one thing is certain, technology will be at the heart of its transformation. With its expertise in digital solutions, Interswitch is actively playing a pivotal role in shaping a more efficient, accessible, and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem in Nigeria.