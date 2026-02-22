Donald Trump Raises Global Tariff To 15% Following Supreme Court Ruling

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an increase in the global import tariff rate to 15 percent, intensifying his trade policy stance just one day after the U.S. Supreme Court curtailed significant elements of his earlier tariff framework.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared that following what he described as an “extraordinarily anti-American decision” by the court, his administration would implement the maximum tariff level legally permissible under alternative statutory authority.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, determined that the president exceeded his authority under a 1977 economic emergency statute when imposing sweeping tariffs. In response, Trump initially unveiled a new 10 percent global levy under a separate legal provision before raising it further to 15 percent.

The president sharply criticized the majority justices who voted to restrict his tariff authority, accusing them of undermining American interests. He reserved praise for conservative justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh, commending their dissenting positions.

The ruling represents a notable judicial setback for Trump, whose trade policy has been a defining feature of his economic agenda since returning to office 13 months ago. His administration has repeatedly adjusted tariff levels on goods entering the United States, affecting both strategic rivals and longstanding allies.

Under the law invoked by the White House, the new 15 percent global tariff is temporary and may remain in place for up to 150 days.

According to a White House fact sheet, exemptions remain in place for sectors under separate investigation, including pharmaceuticals, as well as goods traded under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Additionally, trading partners that have negotiated separate tariff arrangements with Washington will also be subject to the revised global rate.

While the Supreme Court ruling did not invalidate sector-specific tariffs previously imposed on steel, aluminum, and other strategic industries, it marked the most significant legal rebuke of Trump’s economic policies during his current term.

Financial markets reacted modestly, with Wall Street indices rising slightly following the anticipated ruling. Business groups, including the National Retail Federation, welcomed the decision for providing clarity amid prolonged uncertainty.

During court proceedings, administration lawyers had indicated that companies could receive refunds if tariffs were ultimately deemed unlawful. However, the Supreme Court’s ruling did not directly address refund mechanisms, leaving potential litigation unresolved. Justice Kavanaugh noted that refund processes could prove administratively complex.

International reactions have been cautious. Several governments confirmed they are evaluating both the court’s decision and the administration’s subsequent tariff adjustments.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that consultations with European allies would be held to establish a unified response ahead of planned diplomatic engagements in Washington.

Domestically, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro urged the president to comply fully with the Supreme Court’s directive and end what he described as disruptive tariff practices affecting American farmers, small businesses, and consumers.

Despite legal constraints, Trump’s renewed tariff escalation signals his continued commitment to an aggressive trade posture, further shaping global trade dynamics and U.S. economic diplomacy.