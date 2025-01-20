Dollar-to-Naira Exchange Rate For 20th January 2025

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1680.00 pe $1 on Monday, January 20, 2025. Naira traded as high as 1545.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Sunday.

What is the dollar-to-naira exchange rate at the black market, also known as the parallel market (Aboki FX)?

See the black market dollar to naira exchange rate for January 20th below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)Black Market Exchange Rate Today
Buying RateN1670
Selling RateN1680

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)CBN Rate Today
Highest RateN1559
Lowest RateN1545

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

