Dollar-to-Naira Exchange Rate For 20th January 2025

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1680.00 pe $1 on Monday, January 20, 2025. Naira traded as high as 1545.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Sunday.

See the black market dollar to naira exchange rate for January 20th below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1670 Selling Rate N1680

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate N1559 Lowest Rate N1545

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.