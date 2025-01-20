NCDC Confirms 54 Lassa Fever Cases With 18.5% Mortality Rate In Early 2025

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reports 54 confirmed Lassa fever cases between December 30, 2024, and January 5, 2025, from 196 suspected cases. With 10 deaths, the current mortality rate stands at 18.5%, significantly higher than last year’s rate of 11.3% for the same period.

The cases are spread across six states and 20 local government areas. Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi account for 78% of the cases, with the majority of patients aged between 21 and 30 years. No new infections among healthcare workers have been recorded during this period.

The NCDC remains active in its response, continuing coordination efforts through its multi-sectoral incident management system. The peak of the Lassa fever season coincides with this outbreak, as the dry season typically increases rodent activity, facilitating the spread of the virus. Misdiagnosis is common due to overlapping symptoms with other diseases such as malaria and typhoid.