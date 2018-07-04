Dogara Warns Present Administration of Posterity over Killings

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has said that history will be harsh on the present administration if it failed to stop the mass killing of innocent Nigerians.

Dogara said this on Tuesday while welcoming members back from the Eid- El- Fitr holiday.

He said that the killings of innocent Nigerians should be stopped immediately.

“History will have a harsh verdict for us as a government if we fail to live up to this responsibility and it will not matter if we succeed in other areas.

“Unfortunately, the stark reality now is that our citizens are fast losing confidence in our security system.

“This must not be the case. Before we ebb to the realm of anarchy, we must rise up as true representatives of the Nigerian people to salvage the situation and defend our hard won democracy,” he said.

The speaker said that the unresolved issue of rampant killings of defenseless people including innocent and vulnerable children and women, in various parts of the country, called for sober reflection.

Dogara added that there must be more concerted efforts by the National Assembly to exploit all its constitutional powers and privileges to ensure the protection of lives and property in the country by security agencies.