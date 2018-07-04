12 Thai Youth Footballers And Coach Rescued Alive After Nine Days Trapped In A Cave

All 12 boys and their football team coach have been found alive after becoming trapped in a flooded cave for more than a week in Thailand.

Chang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters that Thai Navy SEALs had found the group alive after nine days of desperate searching.

He added: ‘We found them safe.

But the operation isn’t over.

‘We will bring food to them and a doctor who can dive.

I am not sure they can eat as they have not eaten for a while.’

This photograph shows the boys smiling while posing for a selfie from inside cave.

It was seen during Facebook Live footage broadcast by locals at the scene.

Thai Navy seals have found all 12 boys and their football team coach alive afternine days of desperate searching in Thai caves.

The starving children were ‘too weak to eat’ and are now being treated at the scene by medics, according to Chang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn