Diphtheria Outbreak Forces School Closures, Claims Lives In Imo Community

A diphtheria outbreak in Mbutu Community, located in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, has led to the deaths of several children and prompted the immediate closure of schools in the area. While the exact number of fatalities is yet to be confirmed, local authorities say swift measures are being taken to contain the outbreak. Iheukwumere Alaribe, Chairman of Aboh Mbaise LGA, confirmed the situation in a statement issued on May 26, 2025.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae. It mainly affects the nose and throat, though it can also impact the skin. The disease spreads through respiratory droplets or direct contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces.

Following the outbreak, all schools in Mbutu have been temporarily shut, and parents have been advised to keep their children indoors. Alaribe noted that the deaths occurred less than a week after the disease was first detected in the community.

According to Godspower Dike, spokesman for the local government chairman, a coordinated response is underway involving the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Department of Disease Prevention and Control in the Imo State Ministry of Health, and local health workers.

“A temporary isolation centre has been set up at the Mbutu Health Centre,” Dike said. “Medical personnel have been deployed to monitor exposed children, quarantine suspected cases, and provide care for affected families.”

The chairman also issued a strong appeal to parents, urging them to vaccinate their children promptly. “Vaccination is essential to stopping the spread of preventable diseases like diphtheria and protecting our children’s health,” he stated.

Dike further called on residents to remain calm and cooperate fully with health officials. “We encourage the public to stay calm and follow official guidance as efforts continue to manage and contain the outbreak. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops,” he said.

This incident follows a similar outbreak earlier in May that claimed the lives of two children in Tukur-Tukur community, Zaria, Kaduna State. Diphtheria is a vaccine-preventable disease. Health authorities continue to emphasize the critical importance of routine immunisation, especially among children.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Nigeria has recorded 25,812 confirmed cases of diphtheria out of 42,642 suspected cases reported across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, spanning 350 local government areas. Confirmed cases have been documented in 184 LGAs across 26 states.

As of March 9, 2025, the outbreak has resulted in 1,319 deaths, based on the NCDC’s latest situation report covering the period from week 19 of 2022 to week 10 of 2025.