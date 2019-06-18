Digital Photography: Follow These Steps To Shoot Into Cash

Do you love taking photos? Starting a digital photography business can be a great way to make some extra income on the side.

The photography industry is very competitive these days because anyone can have access to a digital camera. But there is so much involved with professional photography business besides just having a good camera and kit.

Here are some basic tips on how to start a digital photography business in Nigeria. The first is that it is necessary to choose a digital photography niche and specialize in that area.

Some of the popular types of photography specialization include wedding photography, event photography, photojournalism, fashion photography, sports photography, portrait photography, still life photography, food photography, and lots of other specialized areas.

Some areas are typically more profitable than others but is it good to specialize in the area you can do better. This is how you can distinguish yourself from other professional photographers.

The second step you should have on your mind would be buying the right photography equipment.

You have to see the equipment as a long-term investment so you have to get the best equipment you can afford. Since photography is highly digitalized in recent times, you will also need a laptop and software to edit your photos.

Some equipment recommended by experts include: Digital Camera, Prime Lens, Camera Tripod, Camera Bag, External Flash, Extra Batteries, SD Memory Cards, and Cleaning kits.

After selecting a niche and buying your set of equipment, the next step you ought to take should be to learn how to shoot in manual mode.

It is of utmost importance that you understand light by shooting in manual mode. This may seem very intimidating at first, but once you really grasp the way light is captured in your camera, you are ready to take full creative control over each frame.

It also helps to deal with extremely tricky light situations which the auto mode cannot handle. Manual mode forces the photographer to understand what is going on in the camera.

A beautiful and complete photography portfolio is your number one asset as a modern day professional photographer so you have to craft a stunning photography portfolio.

This means you should create a collection of your best jobs such that prospects will want you to work for them.

These days you can create an online photography website that can be accessed by clients on their tablets, smartphone or laptop instead of using a photo book.

Of course, you also need to create a business plan. You can gather information online and from successful photographers and build up the course best suitable for success noting your strengths, opportunities, and other creative niches.

It is very important to have a workable plan but also think of how flexible you can be along the way.

This plan with change over time as you become more experienced and learn more about what is possible and what isn’t.

Ensure you also develop a digital marketing plan to promote your business. There are lots of digital marketing agencies and professionals who can assist to put and maintain your business online.

When you are certain of where you want to head and how to get there, remember to register your business with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) either as a business name or limited liability company.

Business registration will enable you do much more than you think, like opening a bank account for your business, filing tax returns and much more.

If your client is paying into your company account, he may be more comfortable dealing with you, knowing that you are organized.

On the contrary, if a client, especially a corporate organization, wants you to shoot at a big event and you don’t have a business account nor company name to raise your invoice, they may be reluctant to deal with you unless someone there can attest to the worth of your job or your name is already a brand, like some of the renowned professional photographers.

Photography typically showcases how people or images look, so it is important to build a good relationship with your clients and prospects.

People naturally gravitate to photographers who are smiling and cheerful at events, and especially those who can easily pay appropriate compliments.

So as a professional photographer, you will go a long way if you fkeep yourself and customers smiling and happy. Also, develop a system to keep track of your customers.

Many people own a digital camera or smart phone, but only those who go the extra mile to learn the best way to shoot with the best equipment can really go far.

The opportunities are limitless if you are ready to go the extra mile. There are events every day from wedding to corporate functions, and organizers want the best ‘arms’ to cover their events.

It can be fun when you become renown as a professional photographer but now is the time to take the first step, knowing that the future is digital and you will shoot yourself into millions by leading in content development and preserving cherished memories.