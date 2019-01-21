Diaspora Community Cautions Against Fake News, Utterances Ahead Of Polls

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Europe (NIDOE) on Sunday cautioned Nigerians against fake news and provocative utterances that could incite violence before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

The organisation, under the auspices of Nigerian Political Parties, Europe and Diaspora, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Europe gave advice in a communiqué jointly issued.

The communiqué signed by Mr Keneth Gbandi, the Chairman of NIDOE, representatives of the various political parties and the NGOs respectively was issued at the end of a conference anchored in Germany and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

It urged Nigerians to professionally and technologically guide against acts that could endanger the collective corporate existence of the country.

The communiqué called on citizens to embrace unity, peace and progress irrespective of political, religious or ethnic affiliation by avoiding and discouraging hate speeches and violence.

It called for cooperation with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the various law enforcement agencies among the electorates.

According to the communiqué, there must be respect for human rights, during and after the elections to discourage violence at the polls and after the results are announced.

The communiqué commended the presidential candidates’ peace accord initiative of the National Peace Committee and called for respect for the country’s cultural diversity before, during and after the election.

“Political parties’ candidates must make continuous efforts to educate the electorate as to their various parties’ manifestos through issue-based campaigns.

“INEC must do everything within its powers to conduct a free, fair and credible election in line with the Electoral Act and international best standards devoid of partiality,” the communiqué added.

It called on security agencies to show restraint and ensure the protection of lives and property before, during and after the elections.