Diamond Bank ‏, Lagos State Collaborate to Fight Drug Abuse in Schools

As part of her Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Diamond Bank Plc has partnered with the Lagos State Government to host the Lagos State Kick Against Drug Abuse (LASKADA) campaign – a progamme designed to sensitize and educate students on the danger of drug abuse .

Head Corporate Communications, Diamond Bank Plc, Chioma Afe who spoke at the launch of the initiative at Vetland Senior Grammar school, Oko Oba, Lagos revealed that the bank has a huge interest in the future of Nigerian youths and would always strive to advance the social well-being of every Nigerian youth.

According to Mrs. Afe, “The issue of drug abuse in the society has increased alarmingly in the last few years and should be tackled aggressively, especially among young children who are not only devising new avenues to access dangerous substances including combining seemingly harmless household items to create harmful drugs, but are also the target of drug peddlers.”

Chioma revealed that the “Diamond Bank digital financial platform ‘DreamVille” was one of the ways the students could plan their financial future, save, chat and update their financial knowledge while playing games to become responsible adults in the society.

Director Social Welfare and Youth development, Olabode Ajao, who represented the Commissioner for Youth and Social Welfare, acknowledged and praised Diamond Bank’s role as a passionate and supportive corporate organization interested in the future of the Nigerian youths. He said Diamond Bank has kept its promise time and again and has shown its seriousness towards the development of the Nigerian youth.

“The Lagos State Youth and Social Development Ministry would not relent in its effort to ensure that drug abuse is reduced to the barest minimum in the society and to this end, the ministry had put in place a drug abuse campaign programme championed by the LASKADA team which, in the first phase of the campaign would engage 50 secondary schools in Lagos to enlighten and educate students on the effects of drug abuse,” commented Mr. Ajao.

Abimbola Aderemi, Principal, Vetland Junior secondary school in her speech, enjoined the students to desist from celebrating or copying slangs from musicians which could form a habit and encourage peer pressure amongst themselves in partaking of the drug culture. He cited an example of a popular song with a popular chorus of “won ti po chemical po” (meaning; they have mixed chemical together). Abimbola emphasised that such slangs might mislead a child to drugs and other domestic related violence.