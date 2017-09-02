Deutsche Telekom Attacks Netflix and Amazon

German telco Deutsche Telekom wants to launch a video-on-demand (VOD) service showing exclusive TV series.

The company wants to unveil the service called Entertain TV Serien at a press conference during consumer electronics fair IFA Berlin on September 1, 2017, reports German media portal DWDL.

The VOD service will offer exclusive German debuts of series including, for example, US productions The Handmaid’s Tale and Better Things as well as Canadian crime series Cardinal, according to the report.

With the move, Telekom gets into competition with streaming providers such as Netflix, Amazon and maxdome as well as pay-TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland and also heats up competition with other network operators like Vodafone (formerly Kabel Deutschland) and Unitymedia.

Entertain TV Serien is expected to launch in October 2017 on Deutsche Telekom’s IPTV platform Entertain TV as a service available at no extra charge to all Entertain TV subscribers.