Delta Line Shares Divested to Drive Profitability 

Shares of state-owned transport company, Delta Line, has been divested to a private organization in order to drive and sustain profitability.

Delta State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, explained that his administration decided to divest shares of transport company to keep it afloat.

In a statement issued in Asaba, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Communications, Barrister Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, emphasised that Delta Line was not outrightly sold to God is Good Motors as being peddled on social media.

According to him, government is making solid plans to divest part of its shares in the transport company to pave the way for joint ownership with the highest bidder, adding that the divestment of shares became necessary to make the company viable and better managed by tested and trusted stakeholders in the transportation sector.

“The state government is not comfortable with the poor financial status of Delta Line despite the huge investments in billions of Naira pumped into it in the past; a development so frightening due to inability of the company management to pay staff salaries and maintain its fleet let alone making profit for government.

“Similar transport companies in the state and elsewhere managed by private investors are doing very well, declaring huge profits year after year while Delta Line continue to degenerate; and all efforts put in place to make the company viable proved abortive hence government decided to divest part of its shares and partner with professional managers in the transport sector to manage Delta Line efficiently and profitably.

“The huge leakage of funds became unbearable which led to the sack of various key management staff of the transport company and strict checks and balances were introduced. These measures could not also solve the problems as rogue elements within the system quickly devised new unscrupulous methods of stealing money.

“The company was unable to save money to pay backlog of salaries and entitlements and therefore could not function effectively and efficiently without partial funding by government,” he said.