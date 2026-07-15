Defence minister seeks stronger military partnership with China

Key points

Defence Minister Christopher Musa is leading a delegation to China to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

Nigeria is seeking technology transfer, local defence production and military modernisation.

The delegation held talks with Chinese defence manufacturer NORINCO on joint production with DICON.

The visit also focuses on integrating emerging technologies into Nigeria’s security architecture.

Main story

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, has begun a high-level visit to China aimed at strengthening defence cooperation, expanding local military production and accelerating the modernisation of Nigeria’s armed forces.

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the week-long visit is designed to deepen strategic ties between Nigeria and China while advancing Nigeria’s goal of achieving greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Musa said the Federal Government was pursuing partnerships that would enable Nigeria to produce military equipment locally rather than depend solely on imports.

He explained that the government was also prioritising the integration of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence into the country’s security framework to improve the Armed Forces’ capacity to tackle evolving security threats.

As part of the visit, the minister led the delegation to the headquarters of China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), where they inspected a range of military hardware, including land combat platforms, artillery systems, ammunition and integrated defence technologies.

The delegation later held bilateral discussions with the company’s leadership on technology transfer, technical capacity building and the establishment of joint production lines in Nigeria through collaboration with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

The Nigerian delegation also visited the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing, where Ambassador, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, described the visit as an important step towards strengthening strategic relations between both countries.

Dambazau assured the delegation of the embassy’s support in advancing Nigeria’s defence interests throughout the mission.

Musa also met with defence attachés and embassy personnel, commending their service and encouraging them to continue promoting Nigeria’s defence diplomacy across Asia.

The issues

Nigeria is seeking to reduce dependence on imported military hardware by strengthening domestic defence manufacturing through technology transfer and strategic international partnerships.

What’s being said

“Our focus is clear; we are committed to partnerships that do not just make Nigeria a consumer, but an active producer.” — Christopher Musa, Minister of Defence

What’s next

Nigeria and China are expected to continue discussions on defence technology transfer, joint manufacturing and capacity building as both countries deepen military cooperation.

Bottom line

Nigeria is leveraging its partnership with China to accelerate military modernisation, strengthen domestic defence production and improve long-term national security capabilities.