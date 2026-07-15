Iran says it struck US bases in Gulf retaliation

Key points

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it launched strikes on U.S. bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Tehran said the attacks were in retaliation for U.S. airstrikes on Iranian military facilities.

The IRGC claimed to have targeted fuel depots, missile facilities, radar systems and command centres.

The U.S. said it had carried out a new wave of strikes against Iranian military assets.

Main story

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has launched coordinated missile and drone strikes against U.S. military installations in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait in response to recent American airstrikes on Iranian military facilities.

The IRGC said the retaliatory operation followed U.S. attacks on several coastal military bases in Iran after Iranian forces intercepted two vessels it described as violating the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the IRGC, the first phase of the operation targeted the Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, where missiles and drones allegedly struck missile silos and fuel storage facilities.

It said the second phase focused on the U.S. military facility at Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, claiming attacks on helicopter maintenance facilities, surveillance aircraft hangars and command and drone control centres.

The IRGC also claimed that the final phase targeted U.S. military infrastructure in Kuwait, including a fuel depot, a Patriot air defence system and an FPS radar installation.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command confirmed that American forces had carried out a new wave of offensive operations against Iran, saying the strikes targeted air defence systems, coastal radar sites and missile and drone capabilities.

The issues

The exchange marks another escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran, raising concerns about wider instability in the Gulf region and potential disruptions to regional security and global energy markets.

What’s being said

“Completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran.” — U.S. Central Command

What’s next

Regional and international observers will closely monitor whether the latest exchange triggers further military escalation or renewed diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis.

Bottom line

The latest exchange of strikes underscores the growing volatility between the United States and Iran, with heightened risks for regional security and global stability.