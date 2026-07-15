AEDC urges customers to observe electrical safety during rains

Key points

AEDC has advised customers to take extra precautions during the rainy season.

Residents were warned to avoid fallen power lines and flooded electrical installations.

The utility urged customers to engage qualified electricians for repairs.

Prompt reporting of electrical hazards, it said, would help prevent accidents and save lives.

Main story

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has urged customers to observe electrical safety precautions during the rainy season to reduce the risk of electrocution, fire outbreaks and damage to property.

Speaking in an interview in Abuja, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Chijioke Okwuokenye, advised residents to stay away from fallen or damaged electricity lines and immediately report damaged poles, exposed conductors and sparking electrical equipment for prompt intervention.

He also urged parents and guardians to keep children away from electrical installations and flood-prone areas, while warning customers against handling electrical appliances with wet hands.

According to him, households should switch off the main power supply whenever floodwaters threaten their homes to minimise the risk of electrical accidents.

Okwuokenye stressed that only qualified electricians should carry out electrical repairs, cautioning customers against attempting to reconnect damaged electrical installations themselves.

He noted that timely reporting of electrical hazards would enable quicker emergency response, prevent accidents and protect lives and property.

The AEDC boss also advised residents not to restore electricity to flooded premises until all water had receded and the internal wiring had been inspected by a qualified electrician.

He recommended replacing damaged sockets, switches, wiring, distribution boards and other electrical components before reconnecting power.

Okwuokenye added that damaged electricity meters and other AEDC equipment should be reported immediately for inspection and replacement where necessary, while flooded electrical equipment should not be energised until certified safe by qualified personnel.

The issues

Heavy rainfall and flooding increase the risk of electrical accidents, particularly where damaged infrastructure or unsafe installations are involved. Electricity distributors continue to encourage public awareness and adherence to safety measures during the rainy season.

What’s being said

“Prompt reporting of electrical hazards can help prevent accidents, save lives, and ensure a faster response to emergencies.” — Chijioke Okwuokenye, Managing Director/CEO, AEDC

What’s next

AEDC is expected to continue its public awareness campaign on electrical safety while responding to reports of damaged infrastructure during the rainy season.

Bottom line

AEDC says observing basic electrical safety measures and promptly reporting hazards can significantly reduce the risk of electrocution, fires and property damage during the rainy season.