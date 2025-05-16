Defence Headquarters Debunks Viral Borno Attack Video As Misinformation

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed a viral video circulating on social media, purportedly showing a recent terrorist attack on Nigerian troops in Marte, Borno State, as misleading and unrelated to current events.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, clarified that the video being shared was footage from a separate incident in December 2020, not the encounter on May 12, 2025.

“Comprehensive analysis of the video clearly shows that the terrain, visuals, and operational context do not correspond with the recent attack in Marte,” Kangye said.

He accused criminal elements and sympathisers of terrorist groups of recycling the outdated footage in a deliberate attempt to spread fear, mislead the public, and undermine the morale of troops on the frontlines.

“For the avoidance of doubt, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) were attacked in Marte at about 3:00am on Monday, 12 May 2025. The attack was successfully repelled after a fierce gun battle, during which a significant number of terrorists were neutralised, while others fled with gunshot wounds,” the statement read.

Major General Kangye described the circulation of the old footage as a “malicious and failed attempt” to discredit ongoing military operations and erode public confidence in the Armed Forces.

“The DHQ condemns in the strongest terms this reckless dissemination of fake content. Those responsible for such disinformation campaigns will be identified and held accountable in line with existing laws,” he warned.

Reassuring Nigerians of the military’s commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty and eliminating terrorism, Kangye urged the public to disregard the misleading video and rely solely on official channels for verified updates.

“The support and cooperation of all Nigerians remain critical in our collective efforts to end terrorism and restore peace. We urge members of the public to disseminate this clarification widely,” he added.