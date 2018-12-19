Davido: Fall Hits 100 Million views on YouTube

Fall’, the 2017 hit song of pop star, David Adeleke aka Davido has become the first Nigerian music video to hit 100 million views on YouTube.

The Daps-directed video has made Nigerian YouTube history as the most -viewed Nigerian music in recent times.

This feat was anticipated by fans after the video beat Yemi Alade’s 2014 hit ‘Johnny’ and gathered over 98 million views on Dec. 4.

With Alade’s video reading 98 million views, she and Davido are the only Nigerian acts who have topped YouTube’s ‘10 most viewed videos’ list.

This comes after three of Davido’s songs, ‘Assurance’, ‘Nwa Baby’ and ‘Fia’ appeared on Google’s list of ‘most searched Nigerian songs’.

His recently released ‘Wonder Woman’ was listed as one of the hottest tracks from across the African continent by Apple Music.

NAN reports that the YouTube list also features defunct P-Square’s ‘Personally’ tied with Tekno’s ‘Pana’ at 86 million views and Rundown’s ‘Mad Over You’ at 78 million.

Korede Bello’s ‘Do Like That’ hit 76 million, Davido’s ‘If’ has 72 million and Wizkid’s ‘Come Closer’ features on the list with 67 million views.