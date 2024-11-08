Data Depletion And Billing Issues Remain Top Consumer Complaints In Nigeria—NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) reports that data depletion and billing issues remain the most common complaints from telecom consumers in Nigeria, largely due to the complexity of telecom operators’ tariffs and billing systems.

Dr. Aminu Maida, the NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, shares these insights during the 93rd Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP) in Abuja. He explains that the Commission is working to simplify the process of tracking data usage for consumers to address these issues.

Earlier this year, the NCC analyzes consumer complaints and finds that data depletion and billing issues are the leading causes of dissatisfaction. To tackle these concerns, the Commission directs Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to audit their billing systems, although no significant issues are reported from the audits.

Despite these findings, Maida notes that consumers continue to perceive billing problems because of two main factors: the growing impact of high-resolution devices and advanced technologies on data consumption, as well as the complexity of telecom operators’ tariffs. To address the latter, the NCC issues new guidelines that require operators to simplify their tariffs, making data plans and pricing clearer and more accessible to consumers.

“In the coming months, telecom operators will implement these guidelines, presenting consumers with detailed information on tariff plans, billing rates, and terms and conditions,” Maida states.

He emphasizes that the goal of simplifying the process is to ensure consistent consumer satisfaction with telecom services. Maida also points out that service quality depends not only on MNOs but also on collaboration across the entire telecom value chain. This includes Tower Companies (TowerCos) responsible for power and infrastructure, as well as those providing essential backhaul services, such as fiber, microwave, or satellite connections. The NCC updates its guidelines to hold all players in the value chain accountable for quality service.

Gbenga Adebayo, President of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), also speaks at the forum, stating that tariff simplification benefits consumers by offering more transparent and easily understandable data plans. He explains that many consumers express concerns about rapid data depletion, often caused by the background activities of smart devices that they may not be aware of.

Adebayo assures the public that industry stakeholders are committed to promoting transparency and empowering consumers to make informed decisions.

To further address these concerns, the NCC issues new guidance in July 2024, requiring telecom operators to provide clear information on how consumers are charged for calls and data usage. The “Guidance for the Simplification of Tariffs” mandates full disclosure of all tariff components and conditions, as well as clear marketing and promotional materials. This directive takes effect on July 29, 2024, to address growing complaints about data depletion and faster-than-expected airtime consumption.