Dollar-to-Naira Exchange Rate For 8th November 2024

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1750.00 per $1 on Friday, November 8 , 2024. Naira traded as high as 1681.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Thursday.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1735 and sell at N1750 on Thursday 7th November 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1735 Selling Rate N1750

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1680 Selling Rate N1681

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

50kg Bag Of Imported Rice Now Costs ₦120,193, Up From ₦49,103 Last Year – NBS Report

The price of imported high-quality loose rice has surged by 144.77% over the past year, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the NBS’s latest food price report, the average price of a 50kg bag of imported rice climbed from ₦49,103 in September 2023 to ₦120,193 in September this year.

The cost per kilogram of imported rice rose by 3.21%, increasing from ₦2,329.05 in July to ₦2,403.86 in September. This is a significant jump from ₦982.07 per kilogram a year ago, indicating a more than twofold increase.

Prices for other types of rice have also risen. The cost of loose agricultural rice went up from ₦1,882.39 in July to ₦1,965.64 in September, marking a 4.42% increase.

On a year-over-year basis, this represents a 146.33% rise from ₦797.98. Nasarawa recorded the highest price at ₦3,050.33 per kilogram, while Benue had the lowest at ₦1,314.13.