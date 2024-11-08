Bitcoin Eyes $100,000 Milestone Amid Market Optimism Following Trump’s Re-election

Bitcoin surges amid growing optimism, with market analysts predicting the leading cryptocurrency could reach the $100,000 mark before President Donald Trump’s inauguration, following his recent election victory.

The crypto market is currently experiencing a bullish wave, driven by the prospect of having a pro-crypto president in the White House. Bitcoin has hit an all-time high of over $76,500 as of November 7, propelled by the renewed confidence stemming from Trump’s return to the presidency.

Trump’s Victory Spurs Bitcoin Rally

Since Trump’s electoral win, Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 14%, with a 21% surge over the past month and its value doubling over the last year. The crypto community is particularly optimistic, given the broader support for digital assets that Trump’s administration may bring. The market sentiment reflects a belief that Trump’s policies could further legitimize cryptocurrencies.

Earlier this year, the approval of the first cryptocurrency-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) set the stage for Bitcoin’s upward momentum. By March, Bitcoin had already crossed the $73,000 threshold. Analysts suggest that the election of a pro-Bitcoin president could push the cryptocurrency to new heights, with projections that it may hit $100,000 before the inauguration.

Market Fundamentals and Altcoin Gains

The bullish momentum isn’t limited to Bitcoin alone. Other cryptocurrencies, including meme coins and tokens from decentralized exchanges, have also seen a notable increase, with gains exceeding 10% following Trump’s victory. The surge in both bond and U.S. stock markets, dubbed the “Trump trade,” appears to correlate with the rising crypto prices.

QCP Capital, a prominent trading firm, notes that Bitcoin has experienced significant growth during all three U.S. presidential election cycles since its inception in 2009. “As we approach 2025, we expect this bullish trend to maintain its strength,” QCP traders shared on their Telegram channel.

Future Projections and ETF Impact

Global investment firm Bernstein projects that Bitcoin could soar to $200,000 by 2025. The firm attributes this potential rise to increased demand for hard assets, driven by record levels of debt, expansive monetary policies, and the absence of budgetary restraint in the U.S.

“The expanding interest in Bitcoin ETFs and their successful momentum could drive Bitcoin’s growth even further,” Bernstein’s analysts stated.

Additionally, Trump’s re-election has significantly boosted Bitcoin ETFs, leading to a record trading volume. After the Associated Press announced Trump’s victory, Bitcoin ETF trading surged, hitting a daily volume of $4.1 billion—the highest on record.

The market sentiment indicates a positive trajectory for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as the world anticipates how Trump’s policies will influence the digital asset landscape in the coming years.