Women’s Leadership In Healthcare: A Critical Move to Combat Nigeria’s Cancer Crisis

In response to the projected 125% increase in Nigeria’s cancer mortality rate by 2050, stakeholders are highlighting the need for enhanced female representation in healthcare leadership.

A report from the International Agency for Research on Cancer underscores the urgency, forecasting that Nigeria could see an alarming rise in cancer cases, with women facing the most severe impact due to high rates of breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers.

Speaking at the Women in Healthcare Network’s (WIHCN) inaugural conference, Abubakar Bello, former president of the African Organisation for Training and Research in Cancer, stressed that Nigeria’s cancer incidence will likely remain high without strategic investment in early detection and treatment infrastructure.

He noted that, unlike high-income countries where incidence rates are expected to drop significantly, Nigeria’s rates are projected to stay at 70% due to limited access to preventative healthcare and a heavy reliance on out-of-pocket expenses for treatment.

Highlighting the role of women in this healthcare crisis, Modupe Elebute-Odunsin, founder of WIHCN, argued that fostering more women in senior healthcare positions is essential to improving health outcomes.

“Women bring unique perspectives to healthcare leadership, and as seen in other industries, this positively influences organisational performance,” she said, urging women to pursue leadership roles for broader, more equitable impact on health policies.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, expanding female leadership could help address underlying socioeconomic disparities that worsen health outcomes for women. Evidence suggests that higher representation of women in decision-making roles correlates with better performance outcomes across sectors, and Elebute-Odunsin believes healthcare is no exception.

“In finance, organisations with women on the board see improvements in financial outcomes. A similar approach can drive innovation and resilience in healthcare,” she said.

Women in healthcare, however, continue to face substantial barriers. Ogun State’s health commissioner, Tomi Coker, pointed out that biases and lack of support, particularly in mentorship and sponsorship create obstacles to advancement.

She advised women to prioritise self-development and seize opportunities for growth, calling for a network that fosters continuous learning among female healthcare professionals.

With projections indicating that global cancer cases could reach 35 million by 2050, largely due to ageing populations and increased exposure to risk factors such as tobacco, alcohol, and environmental pollution, addressing cancer at both national and local levels will require committed leadership and systemic changes.

As Nnenna Osuji, Chief Executive at North Middlesex University Hospital, stressed, self-awareness and a commitment to personal growth are vital for women aiming to make a lasting impact in healthcare.

The conference served as a clarion call for policy shifts, investment in healthcare infrastructure, and gender-focused strategies that could reshape Nigeria’s healthcare sector. If Nigeria is to curb its rising cancer incidence and mortality rates, a commitment to empowering women in healthcare leadership could be pivotal, ensuring that preventive care, early diagnosis, and effective treatment are accessible to all, particularly those most affected by this growing health crisis.