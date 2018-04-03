Daniel Amokachi’s Goal Shortlisted for FIFA Greatest Goals

With Russia 2018 inching closer, Daniel Amokachi’s goal at the USA 1994 has been shortlisted for FIFA World Cup Greatest Goals.

The goal, which came in stoppage time at the Foxboro Stadium in Massachusetts, brought Amokachi to the limelight and got Everton interested in him. He was later signed for £3,000,000 (now more than N1 billion).

Daniel Amokachi aka The Bull is one of the best to be seen at the world cup. USA 1994 was Nigeria’s first appearance at the World cup, and the Super Eagles showed they didn’t come to play by bulldozing their way to the second round of the competition.

His intimidating goal against Greece remains one of the best to be seen at the World Cup.

Since FIFA is looking to select the memorable goals that will go on to the next round, Amokachi is directly competing with English football legend, Michael Owen whose goal against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup is nothing short of memorable.