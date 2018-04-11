Dangote Vehicles Caught for Smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun State Command, has intercepted two trucks belonging to Dangote Cement used in smuggling 600 bags of rice into the country.

The command also intercepted vehicles and motorcycles used in smuggling Indian hemp and arrested two suspects along the Lagos-Ijebu axis of the state.

The state Controller of Customs, Ogun Area Command, Sani Madugu confirmed the seizures while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta.

“The information given to men of the Nigeria Customs is yielding result. We have been able to intercept 1,963 bags of rice worth N21,593,000, one motorcycle used in smuggling cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) and a container full of rice.

“We intercepted them based on information given to us. We intercepted them and found 600 bags of rice. Smugglers are now using new tactics and method to smuggle goods into the state and we are ready for them.

”If smugglers are not tired of smuggling, we will not be tired of seizing their goods,” he said.

He gave the total duty paid value of the seized goods as N58,611,000.

The customs boss promised to hand over the seized cannabis sativa and the suspect to the NDLEA for prosecution.