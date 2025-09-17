Dangote Refinery Makes Historic First U.S. Petrol Export

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery has successfully exported its first consignment of petrol to the United States, marking a major breakthrough for the 650,000-barrel-per-day facility.

The shipment, carried on the tanker Gemini Pearl, was discharged at Sunoco’s Linden, New Jersey terminal, according to Reuters. The cargo, estimated at 320,000 barrels, was sold by trading firm Vitol, which purchased it from Mocoh Oil, Dangote’s export partner.

The delivery confirms the refinery’s capacity to produce gasoline that meets stringent U.S. fuel specifications, a milestone eagerly awaited by energy market players.

This achievement comes after initial startup delays, with the refinery now steadily ramping up production. Nigeria has already seen reduced dependence on imported fuel, while surplus volumes are being exported to global markets.

Additional shipments to the United States are expected this month, with Glencore arranging deliveries for Shell around September 19, and another Vitol cargo scheduled for September 22.

The refinery’s entry into the U.S. fuel market not only strengthens Nigeria’s position in global energy trade but also underscores its ability to meet international fuel standards, potentially reshaping regional supply dynamics.