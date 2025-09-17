Air Peace To Hire 1,000 Fresh Graduates

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has announced plans to employ 1,000 fresh graduates under its 2025/2026 Graduate Trainee Programme. The airline said the initiative follows the Federal Government’s suspension of the 4% Free on Board (FOB) levy on imported goods, a policy reversal that had sparked relief across industries.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, explained that the levy, earlier introduced by Customs, posed risks to trade facilitation, economic stability, and Nigeria’s competitiveness. Its suspension, he said, was in response to widespread concerns from manufacturers, importers, and clearing agents who warned it could worsen inflation and deter investment.

Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, commended President Bola Tinubu and Minister Edun for what he described as responsive leadership. He noted that the suspension provided much-needed relief to the aviation sector.

“This suspension is a lifeline for the industry. It removes a heavy burden that could have crippled airlines and triggered massive job losses. In turn, Air Peace is reciprocating this gesture by creating 1,000 fresh graduate jobs for young Nigerians,” Onyema said.

He added that the move demonstrates how government–private sector collaboration can drive economic impact. “If further supportive measures like this come from the Federal Government, I can assure you that thousands more jobs will be created in the aviation sector. This is how partnerships can transform a nation.”

According to Onyema, the Graduate Trainee Programme will provide young Nigerians with mentorship, training, and hands-on experience in aviation and related industries, serving as a talent pipeline for the sector’s growth.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must:

Be 30 years old or younger at the time of application

Hold at least a Second Class Lower (2:2) degree in any discipline from a recognised university

Present an NYSC discharge certificate, exemption, or exclusion letter

Demonstrate adaptability, passion, and willingness to learn

Applications can be submitted via flyairpeace.com/graduate-trainee-program or through the QR code on the official programme flier.

The deadline for submission is September 30, 2025.