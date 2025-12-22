Dangote Refinery Lowers Minimum Petrol Bulk Order To 250,000 Litres

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has adjusted the smallest allowable purchase volume for petrol downward from 500,000 litres to 250,000 litres, enabling a broader range of distributors to buy straight from the facility.

The loading price stays at N699 per litre, after a N129 cut from N828 per litre earlier in December 2025. This update was shared through the refinery’s official X profile on Saturday.

Statements from Dangote Refinery As per the announcement on the Dangote Refinery X handle, current and prospective buyers can now utilize a 10-day credit option, secured by a bank assurance, for the reduced quantity.

“Petrol Minimum Order Quantity

“BEFORE 500,000 Litres

“NOW 250,000 Litres

“Gantry Price: N699/litre,” part of the post stated.

The refinery further emphasized that discounts based on volume will persist for those buying bigger amounts, and complimentary transport to fuel outlets is slated to start shortly.

Implications of the Change Lowering the minimum order simplifies access for smaller and medium-scale distributors, removing the barrier of the prior 500,000-litre requirement.

Market experts observe that this step demonstrates Dangote Refinery’s commitment to broadening distribution across the country and facilitating easier entry for independent operators, shifting from the earlier organized large-scale buying approach.

The decreased loading price is anticipated to result in lower pump prices in various regions, especially in northern and southeastern areas, where transport expenses typically rise during festive times.

For instance, in Lagos, fuel costs have dropped lately to N730–N740 per litre, compared to about N900 just a week before.

Context and History The N699 loading price, rolled out in early December, was implemented to cut down on shipping expenses in advance of the busy holiday travel season, when countless Nigerians journey between regions.

Sources in the sector indicate that the refinery’s repeated price tweaks throughout the year, leading to this latest adjustment, mark the phase-out of the previous consortium system for marketers, which handled joint large purchases. Aliko Dangote, the President and CEO of Dangote Group, recently pledged to keep Nigeria’s retail petrol prices at no more than N740 per litre over the holidays. He also cautioned that efforts to disrupt refinery activities by maintaining high fuel costs would face opposition. Experts suggest that additional modifications in pricing or operations could occur as the refinery increases production in readiness for its next growth stage.